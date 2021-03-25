Amarinder warns of threat from Pak.

Punjab Chief Minister urges Centre to repeal farm laws in the interest of nation’s security

Terming the growing economic and military collusion between Pakistan and China as New Delhi’s “failure of diplomacy”, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that by delaying resolution of the farmers’ crisis, the BJP-led government at the Centre was allowing Pakistan to take advantage of dissatisfaction emerging in the State.

‘Learn from history’

Urging the Centre to repeal the farm laws in the interest of the nation’s security, the Chief Minister asked, “Have you not thought of what Pakistan will do in this scenario?”

Warning that they will take advantage of the dissatisfaction among the youth in Punjab, as they had done in the past, he stressed the need to “learn from history”. Is Delhi sleeping, he asked, citing data on increase in arms smuggling into Punjab through drones since the farmers had intensified their stir.

Capt. Amarinder once again urged the Central government not to make it an issue of ego or prestige but to withdraw the farm laws immediately. “This is not Hitler’s Germany or Mao Zedong’s China. The people’s will has to be heard,” he stressed.

He added those at the helm should understand that the agitation of the farmers is not a political issue but a matter of their survival.

The agitation is not limited to Punjab, he said.

Capt. Amarinder said he had seen the build-up of terrorism, and also the assassination of a CM of Punjab. The situation was worse today because of the economic and military collusion between Pakistan and China, which was “very ominous for India”, he said, at a media event.

‘AAP poses no risk’

Capt. Amarinder said in the upcoming Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party poses no risk to the Congress in Punjab. “Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had failed to implement even 30% of his promises in his previous terms. He should focus on his own State instead of talking rubbish in Punjab. He talks about giving jobs to Punjab youths when his own track record in Delhi is pathetic!”

“As for the Akalis, they are a divided lot and the party is splintering, with nobody to hold them together,” he said.

Capt. Amarinder added Badal Senior is no longer in a position to lead the party due to his age. On the BJP’s prospects in Punjab, he said, “The party has no support base in the State...people are in fact angry with them.” The BJP could even end up getting back with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in desperation, Capt. Amarinder added.