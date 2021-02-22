Amarinder to lead Congress in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly election which is due in early 2022, State Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Monday said that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh would lead the party in the Assembly polls, as the people of the State had reposed their faith in his leadership with party’s landslide victory in the recent civic polls.
Mr. Jakhar said, “The Congress party’s sweeping victory in the civic polls has not only revalidated Capt. Singh’s leadership in the State but was an endorsement of the faith of Punjabis in his future leadership also”. He said the State Congress had already launched mission “Captainfor2022”, and the next elections would be fought under his leadership.
Mr. Jakhar added that Capt. Singh had led the State in very difficult times and the people were well aware of his massive contribution. Hitting out at the BJP led union government for its alleged step-motherly treatment to Punjab, Mr. Jakhar said the Centre had resorted to all kinds of measures, including economic blockade, to punish the State for supporting the farmers’ agitation. He said the federal structure of the country was under extreme threat under the BJP-led national government.
