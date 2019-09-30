Amarinder Singh, Sukhbir Singh Badal hail decision to release Sikh prisoners to mark Guru Nanak birth anniversary

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has appreciated the Centre’s decision to accept the State’s plea for the release of prisoners convicted under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) who had completed their sentence and whose release was not perceived to be prejudicial to the peace and security of Punjab or the country. In a letter dated September 14, the Chief Minister urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to accept the State government’s formal proposal as a “goodwill gesture” on humanitarian grounds on the occasion.

Eight Sikh prisoners, lodged in different jails in the country for committing crimes during the militancy phase in Punjab, will be released by the government on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in November.

Besides, through a special remission, the death sentence of another Sikh prisoner has been commuted to life imprisonment.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the government’s gesture was a fitting tribute to the atmosphere of religious zeal and harmony generated by celebrations of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

“We are very sure that this is just the starting point of the process to the review and release of all Sikh prisoners who had either served their full term or had been forced into unlawfulness under extenuating religious and emotional circumstances,” Mr. Badal said.