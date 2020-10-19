Amarinder should resign immediately: Akali Dal

CHANDIGARH

Law of the jungle in Punjab, says party

While the police are yet to make any arrests in the killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu, the Opposition has hit out at the ruling Congress government, asking Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to take moral responsibility for the breakdown in the law and order situation in the State and resign immediately.

‘Rampant killings’

Former Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Cheema in a statement, said, “It seems there is a law of the jungle in Punjab. We are witnessing rampant killings and armed dacoities. A Shaurya Chakra awardee — Balwinder Singh Sandhu — was murdered at his native village Bhikhiwind, a few days after his security detail was withdrawn. Not only this, there have been at least three incident of killing in one week in the area under the Bhikhiwind police station alone.”

Call for action

Calling for an immediate course correction, Mr. Cheema said if the law and order situation was not brought under control immediately and peace and communal harmony was not restored there was likelihood of Punjab becoming a disturbed State yet again.

Balwinder Sandhu, who had fought against terrorism in Punjab for years, was shot dead on October 16 by unidentified assailants at his native Bhikhiwind village in Tarn Taran district. The Chief Minister had later ordered the constitution of a Special Investigative Team to probe the incident.