Amarinder sends Sukhbir copy of ‘Mein Kampf’

Amid their ongoing verbal spat over the CAA, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (in picture) on Wednesday sent the Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal a copy of Mein Kampf, advising him to read Adolf Hitler’s autobiography to understand the dangerous implications of the Act. Capt. Amarinder said it was important for the SAD leaders to read the book before coming out with irrational reactions on CAA.

“The recent statements of various Akali leaders, including Mr. Sukhbir, clearly exposed their ignorance on this sensitive issue with grave repercussions for the nation,” said Capt. Amarinder.

“Supporting the Bill in both houses of Parliament and in the Vidhan Sabha and opposing it on other platforms is unbecoming of a political leader,” the Chief Minister said in a letter sent to Mr. Sukhbir along with the book.

In the letter, Capt. Amarinder recalled that, during the last Vidhan Sabha session, he had promised to send the SAD copies of Mein Kampf, which in English translates as My Struggles.

“These were his (Hitler’s) beliefs which he sold to the German people in his rise to power, which later became his government’s policy, when his Nazi party assumed office,” wrote the Chief Minister. “Apart from destroying Germany in World War 2, to fulfil his territorial ambition, from the time he assumed office in 1933 to the end of the war in 1945, his purification of the German race by his ethnic cleansing, led initially to the removal of his main opposition, the communist parties, followed by persecution of the intellectuals, and finally to the extermination of the Jews.”

“Read the book, as one always learns from history. The world has changed and our television and other media are powerful, and certainly different to that of Germany in the thirties under Joseph Goebbels. Nevertheless, the talk of camps and a national register to eliminate the Muslim and Jewish communities is ominous,” Capt. Amarinder further wrote, adding that while some of the political parties, including the Congress, were protesting everyday along with universities across the country, “it is time now that others, too, join this movement.”

Hitting out at the SAD president in a statement, Capt. Amarinder said Mr. Sukhbir should clarify his and his party’s stand on the CAA, considering their outrageously contradictory statements on the issue over the past several days. “First they support the CAA wholeheartedly in Parliament, then some of them (Akali leaders) say they want Muslims in the CAA (why they did not say so in Parliament is beyond comprehension), then one of their leaders says they won’t fight Delhi polls because they are not ready to review their stand on CAA. But nobody knows what their stand on the CAA really is,” quipped the Chief Minister.