Amarinder, Mann trade barbs over farm laws

CHANDIGARH

10 January 2021 00:39 IST

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday hit out at Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab president unit Bhagwant Mann over the latter’s claim of a collusion between the former and the Governor on farm laws. Capt. Amarinder accused Mr. Mann of making “illogical statements with the sole motive of misleading the people”.

The Chief Minister said the State government has already finalised the requisite petitions for challenging the Central farm Acts and would do so at an opportune time on the advice of legal experts. “Just like his bosses, Mann too has mastered the art of lying and deception but while doing so he has exposed his incompetence as a parliamentarian by making frivolous statements on matters pertaining to the Constitution and legislative procedures,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising