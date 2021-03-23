Amarinder hits out at Kejriwal

‘AAP-led Delhi govt. has fulfilled only 25% of its 2015 manifesto promises’

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, dismissing allegations against the Congress government of failing to fulfil its poll promises.

Trashing his Delhi counterpart’s allegations, Captain Singh said it was ridiculous to compare his government’s track record of over 84% promises implemented with the Delhi government’s ‘pathetic’ record of less than 25% of AAP’s 2015 manifesto commitments fulfilled in 2020.

“If this is the Delhi model you (Mr. Kejriwal) are promising Punjab, then my people are better off without it,” he added.

‘Focus on Delhi’

“Instead of indulging in deceitful claims and talking of revenge, Mr. Kejriwal should focus on Delhi, which is still waiting for him to fulfil even 50% of his poll promises,” he said. He said, “Unlike Delhi’s voters, those in Punjab are not deceived by such hyperbole and have trust in their own eyes and in what they can see on the ground.”

It was a matter of record, said Capt. Amarinder, that despite Delhi Congress leader Ajay Maken’s repeated questioning on the issue, the AAP government had failed to show its progress on its 8 lakh jobs’ promise of 2015. Even the much-touted Delhi Skill Mission had failed to take off, he pointed out.

Capt. Amarinder added that as per figures listed in one of the analysis, the Delhi government had given jobs to 102 people in 2016, 66 people in 2017 and 46 people until April 2018. “In contrast, the government in Punjab had provided 16.29 lakh jobs, self-employment opportunities under the Ghar Ghar Rozgar Mission, with a whopping 58,709 in the government sector alone.”

“Apparently, your Punjab leaders failed to give you correct inputs before you came to Punjab, or perhaps they deliberately misled you,” he said.

Capt. Amarinder also accused Mr. Kejriwal of not ensuring COVID-appropriate behaviour during the rally.