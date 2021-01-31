Amarinder hits out at BJP over ‘background’ remark

CHANDIGARH

31 January 2021 01:26 IST

‘What do they know of Army honour?’

Terming the BJP leader Tarun Chugh’s remarks on his ‘Army background’ reprehensible, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday asked, “What does the BJP or its leadership know of Army honour or the grace of the national flag in which the bodies of our Punjabi brothers come wrapped from the borders every second day?”

“We, in Punjab, know the pain of seeing the bodies of our sons and brothers, wrapped in the national flag,” he said. He added that BJP has no empathy or sensitivity towards the soldiers losing their lives to protect India’s honour and integrity. “Neither Mr. Chugh nor his party could relate to the anguish of those very soldiers on seeing their farmer fathers and brothers being beaten up and tear-gassed while fighting for their rights.”

“What was wrong in my statement that “maligning the farmers could cause the morale of the armed forces to go down”? How does that amount to insulting the Republic Day grace and my own Army background,” he asked, accusing Mr. Chugh of misleading the people. “What happened to the grace of the R-day when the Central government, which the BJP leads, trampled over the federal and Constitutional rights of the States to unilaterally bring in the farm Ordinances? Where is the grace in letting the poor farmers shiver out in the cold on the roads, with many of them dying out there,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising