Amarinder has failed in governing Punjab: AAP

CHANDIGARH

03 July 2021 01:05 IST

‘PPAs should have been cancelled’

Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha MP and Punjab State president Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the State government’s decision of imposing power regulatory measures on industries amid the ongoing power crisis reflects that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has completely failed in governing the State, for which he should take moral responsibility.

Mr. Mann said the party worker and leaders will on July 3 stage a demonstration outside the residence of the Chief Minister at Siswan. “Farmers are suffering the most as in absence of electricity, tubewells are not working, hampering paddy sowing. The power purchase agreements signed by the previous SAD-BJP government with the private thermal plants and non-cancellation of these agreements by the present government are the key reason behind the power crisis,” he said at a press conference here.

‘Exchequer robbed’

Mr. Mann alleged that so far around ₹20,000 crore had been paid to the private companies by fixed charge, which is nothing short of looting the exchequer of the State. “The Congress had backstabbed the people of Punjab by not cancelling the PPAs,” he said.

Mr. Mann said after AAP forms the government in Punjab, a new power model would be implemented. “We will investigate PPAs with private thermal plants and, if necessary, will cancel them. Strict action will be taken against officials who made the wrong agreements,” he said.