Amarinder govt. failed to control COVID-19 situation, claim Akalis

‘Many reports of people not getting beds in govt. hospitals, shortage of ventilators’

A war of words has ensued between the ruling Congress government in Punjab and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) after a few village panchayats in the State passed resolutions asking COVID-19 patients to not seek treatment at government hospitals.

After the Congress accused the party of inciting people with false propaganda surrounding the issue, Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal on Tuesday hit back saying that the government has completely failed to control the COVID-19 situation in the State and has lost the trust of the people.

“Following COVID-19, the State government had convened an all-party meeting. I had assured the government of all support to fight the pandemic, which the Akali Dal workers had been sincerely extending... But today, I am sorry to say that the government has completely failed to control the situation. There have been several reports of people not getting beds in government hospitals and of a shortage of ventilators,” said Mr. Badal in a video message.

‘Lost faith’

Mr. Badal said people have lost faith in the ruling government and that several panchayats have passed resolutions asking people to remain at home instead of going to government hospitals.

“The government is completely indifferent towards the problems being faced by the people. COVID-19 cases are continuously rising and if immediate and effective steps are not taken by the government, the situation could worsen. I demand Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to lead from the front to save the people,” he added.

Minister slams SAD

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu earlier slammed the party and accused it of making provocative statements with regard to the panchayat resolutions, further accusing it of encouraging the villagers to risk their lives by inciting them against the State government amid the pandemic.

“The entire propaganda seemed to be part of a nefarious design to undermine the State government’s fight against COVID-19, of which the Akali leader seemed to have become a part,” said Mr. Sidhu.