Amarinder govt. failed in fulfilling promises made to farmers, youth and poor: Akali Dal

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal on Thursday accused the Congress government of not fulfilling the promises made to farmers, youth or the poor during the 2017 Assembly election campaign.

“Chief Minister Amarinder Singh should either fulfil the promises or quit,” said Mr. Badal, addressing a party protest rally at Raja Sansi in Amritsar.

Mr. Badal also expressed concern over the social and political climate in the country. He said those in power at the Centre and the States should ensure that the country was run strictly in accordance with secular democratic ethos as enshrined in the Constitution. “Any deviation from the sacred principles of secularism can only weaken our country. Those in power at the State as well as others must work unitedly and tirelessly to safeguard, preserve and protect India as a secular democracy. This is the legacy we inherited from the great Guru Sahiban, saints and seers. And this is the legacy we must leave for the coming generations.”

Mr. Badal said the governments and political parties must work to bring the Hindus and the Muslims as well as the others in an embrace of love and understanding. “Hatred and bitterness should have no place in our public life. The atmosphere in the country should be such that minorities feel secure and respected as equal partners in the task of nation building,” he said.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “Forget about fulfilling any promise made to farmers, youth or the poor, the Congress government has failed to even protect the prime witness in the ‘Behbal Kalan’ police firing case”.

“Electricity has become expensive due to the Congress mismanagement and scams. Its leaders had struck underhand deals with private thermal plant managements which had resulted in a loss or ₹4,100 crore to the State exchequer,” he said.