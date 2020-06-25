Amarinder Singh government distorting Shiromani Akali Dal stance on ordinances, says Sukhbir Singh Badal

The Shiromani Akali Dal president and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister, Sukhbir Singh Badal, on Thursday accused the ruling Congress government of misleading the farmers about the Akali Dal’s stand on the Central government’s agriculture related ordinances during the all-party meeting held on June 24.

Mr. Badal said the statement released by the State government on the all-party meeting had been manipulated to show that SAD had supported the resolutions moved by the government. “This is furthest from the truth. The Congress was supported by the Aam Aadmi Party which spoke its language and acted as a rubber stamp,” he said at a press conference here.

The SAD chief said there was no discussion on the merit of the Central ordinances at the all-party meeting.

He said he had made it clear that there was no mention of ending the minimum support price or assured marketing in any of the ordinances. Mr. Badal said he even pointed out that the ordinances did not contain anything against federalism.

“I assured at the all-party meeting that MSP and assured marketing will not end. We as a party are ready to get a written assurance on this account from the Union Agriculture Minister and would get an assurance from Parliament also when the ordinances are tabled there. Besides, we even agreed to accompany a delegation to the Prime Minister to clarify doubts if any,” he said.

‘Misinterpreted’

“However, this was misinterpreted by the government in its press release by stating that SAD would accompany a delegation of representatives of all political parties led by the Chief Minister to get the central ordinances withdrawn,” Mr. Badal said.