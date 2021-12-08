Punjab Assembly elections | Amarinder flays Congress over Ajay Maken’s appointment

He was appointed as chairman of the screening committee for Punjab polls

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday hit out at the Congress “high command” for appointing Ajay Maken as the screening committee chairman for shortlisting candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab.

Capt. Amarinder said Mr. Maken was the nephew of late Lalit Maken, who was one of the accused of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi. “The Congress could not have nominated a worst person than Mr. Maken, for the job as while on the one hand, the Central Government is moving ahead with prosecution of another culprit, Sajjan Kumar, while the Congress is rewarding the Makens and that too in Punjab, thus rubbing salt into Punjabis’ wounds,” he said in a statement.

“The Congress party should have avoided naming someone like Mr. Maken. Mr. Maken was not qualified enough to head the Screening Committee with veteran leaders like Ambika Soni and Sunil Jakhar being kept under him,” he added.

He said, Mr. Maken had presided over the two successive defeats of the party in the Delhi Assembly elections drawing back-to-back blank. “With someone who has presided over virtual wiping out of the party in Delhi, now being handed over the job in Punjab, the fate of the party can be anybody’s guess”, he said.

“After ensuring that Congress got zero seats in two successive elections in Delhi in 2014 and 2019, he has now been dispatched to ensure that same feat is achieved in Punjab as well,” said Capt. Amarinder adding, this clearly indicates that the party has admitted to defeat before the elections by appointing a failed politician, who lost 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections, losing even his deposit in the Vidhan Sabha.