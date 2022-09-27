Former Punjab CM Amarinder expresses doubts about survival of AAP govt.

In maiden press conference after joining the BJP, Capt. Singh says the AAP government has failed to work in cooperation with the Centre to address security challenges

The Hindu Bureau CHANDIGARH
September 27, 2022 10:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh with Punjab BJP President Ashwani Sharma and BJP leader Sunil Kumar Jakhar addressing the media after the Punjab BJP’s core committee meeting in Chandigarh on September 26. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing doubts about the survival of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retd.) Amarinder Singh on Monday said he was not sure how long the people of Punjab would tolerate the AAP government.

“We have to be battle-ready and whenever the occasion demands we will fight it,” he said here, at his maiden press conference after joining the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

He said it was shameful for a government that came into power just six months ago to bring a vote of confidence. “That means you have already lost the confidence in your own people,” he taunted the AAP leadership, adding that there was no governance in Punjab.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Replying to a question on the law-and-order situation and the rocket-propelled grenade attack on the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in May this year, Capt. Singh said, it was a disgrace that enemies could strike in Mohali, so close to Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

He said concerted efforts between the State and the Central governments were needed to tackle multiple issues, particularly the threat to national security. But, he added, the AAP government had taken to confrontation with the Centre, which was not good for the State.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He said he had a mission to accomplish after joining the BJP. “I have a mission to accomplish and that is to work for the interest of the State and the country,” the former Chief Minister said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Punjab
politics
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app