Amarinder ‘coward’, ‘crybaby’: Sidhu

Punjab Cong. chief’s diatribe comes a day after the ex-CM resigns from party

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday once again trained his guns on former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, calling him a “fraud”, “coward” and a “crybaby”.

Mr. Sidhu also dubbed the former Chief Minister as a “spent cartridge” and a “dying duck in a thurderstorm, a lost cause”, a day after the veteran leader resigned from the Congress and announced the name of his party, Lok Punjab Congress.

Meanwhile, Punjab Ministers Pargat Singh and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also attacked the former Chief Minister over his party and bonhomie with the BJP.

Capt. Amarinder had resigned as the Punjab Congress chief after a bitter power tussle with Mr. Sidhu.

On Capt. Amarinder indicating in his resignation letter to Congress national president Sonia Gandhi that he would “expose” the MLAs embroiled in illegal sand mining, Mr. Sidhu in an interaction with reporters in Amritsar asked, “Was he sleeping all these years?” If there was mafia during his regime, then who was earning the money, he asked.

Mr. Sidhu dubbed him as the “world's biggest coward”, questioning why he did not act if he found any wrongdoing.

‘Spent cartridge’

Replying to a question, Mr. Sidhu said, “I don’t want to talk about spent cartridges.” “He is a fraud person. He has become a ‘rondu bachha’ (crybaby). It is said when a person ages he becomes like a child, he has become a ‘rondu bacha’ now,” the Punjab Congress chief said.

“You are a dying duck in a thunderstorm, a lost cause,” he added hitting out at Capt. Amarinder.

Mr. Sidhu also claimed that people of Punjab hate the former Chief Minister.

“We changed a failed Chief Minister," he said, referring to the resignation of Capt. Amarinder as the Punjab CM. “People of Punjab will have to decide whether they stand with those who fight for Punjab or with those who fight for power,” Mr. Sidhu said.

He said he never hankered for posts and all along stood for Punjab’s interests.

Mr. Sidhu also made a mention of Tuesday's meeting of party MLAs and other senior leaders, in which Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was also present.

Punjab roadmap

Replying to a question, Mr. Sidhu said policies are not for two months but a roadmap is given for five years.

“Sidhu will stand with the roadmap of Punjab,” he said.

When asked what all can be achieved by the Channi government in a short span as the Punjab Assembly polls are only a months away, Mr. Sidhu replied, “When there is right intent, good policy and political will, everything is possible”.