Amarinder calls for defined exit strategy, favours curbs extension

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday pitched for an extension of the lockdown, but with a carefully crafted strategy backed by fiscal and economic empowerment of the States to save lives and secure livelihoods.

Clearly favouring continuation of a strict lockdown in view of the escalating cases of COVID-19 nationwide, the Chief Minister said at the videoconference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that States needed to be given greater flexibility in micro-planning.

He called for an exit strategy encompassing both COVID-19 containment and a defined path of economic revival.

The exit strategy should focus on fiscal and economic empowerment of the States, which are responsible for the real action directly impinging upon the livelihood and social health of the common man, said the Chief Minister. Capt. Amarinder suggested that MSMEs should to be allowed to function in red zone districts with proper safeguards. The decision on designating the red, orange-yellow and green zones should also be left to the States, which were more cognisant of the ground realities, he said.

The Punjab Chief Minister demanded urgent financial assistance to States to meet at least 33% of their committed liabilities, along with revenue grants to the States for three months to meet shortfall in revenue and to fund expenditure on COVID-19.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot suggested launching an employment guarantee scheme for urban areas on the lines of the MGNREGA. He said the lockdown has badly affected daily wagers due to which the Centre should come up with an employment generation scheme for the urban poor. Echoing Capt. Amarinder, Mr. Gehlot said States should be given powers to decide novel coronavirus zones.

Locust menace

The Rajasthan Chief Minister also drew Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention to the massive attack of locusts, starting from India-Pakistan border, in several districts of the State and sought the Centre’s assistance in dealing with the menace.

Mr. Gehlot said that the locust attack which had started in the Thar desert in May 2019 had extensively damaged crops and vegetation in as many as 12 districts. “The locusts have reached up to Ajmer in central Rajasthan,” Mr. Gehlot said.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged Mr. Modi to involve panchayats in the fight against COVID-19, saying the battle is going to be long.

Emphasising on the need for adopting a “decentralised mechanism” to strengthen the process of containing the spread of novel coronavirus, the Odisha Chief Minister said a smaller area instead of an entire district should be classified as a red, orange or green zone on the basis of the severity of the disease.

SOP suggested

To revive economic activities, the Centre may come up with a standard operating procedure (SOP), Mr. Patnaik said.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu requested Mr. Modi for TrueNat machines for quick COVID-19 testing as a large number of stranded people have begun returning to the north-eastern State.

(With inputs from PTI)