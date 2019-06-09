Alwar gang rape: Rajasthan govt to take action against police personnel

The Rajasthan government has decided to take action against the entire staff of the Thanagazi police station in Alwar district in connection with the April 26 gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, which had caused widespread outrage in the State. The decision follows an inquiry by the Jaipur Divisional Commissioner and senior police officers.

The then Station House Officer (SHO) of Thanagazi, Sardar Singh, already suspended from service, will be booked under Section 166A (c) (public servant failing to record information) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 (neglect of duties by public servant) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Disciplinary action will also be taken against several other policemen.

The Dalit woman was raped allegedly in front of her husband after they were waylaid on the Thanagazi-Alwar bypass and dragged to a deserted area. She and her family alleged that the police did not take action for seven days.