Alwar court awards 7-year jail for four in 2018 Rakbar Khan lynching case

A sessions court in Rajasthan’s Alwar on Thursday sentenced four persons to seven years’ imprisonment for lynching a Muslim dairy farmer from Haryana, Rakbar Khan, on suspicion of smuggling cows near Lalawandi village in July 2018. The fifth accused was acquitted for lack of evidence.

This is the first conviction by a court in a case of violence by cow vigilantes in the State. All the six accused in the infamous Pehlu Khan lynching case of 2017, caught on camera, were earlier acquitted by the court, which gave them the benefit of doubt on the basis of “contradictions” in the investigation and the prosecution’s evidence.

The instance of cow vigilantism in Lalawandi, in which 31-year-old Rakbar Khan was beaten to death, had led to nationwide outrage and prompted both the Central and State governments to take urgent measures to control the situation. The matter also came up in the Supreme Court during the hearing of a petition against mob lynching.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Goyal held Paramjeet Singh, Dharmendra Yadav, Naresh Sharma and Vijay Kumar guilty under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code and handed them seven years’ jail term and slapped a fine of ₹10,000 each. They were also awarded one-month imprisonment and a ₹500 fine under Section 341.

The benefit of doubt

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Naval Kishore was acquitted because of lack of sufficient evidence. He had informed the police about Rakbar Khan and another person transporting cattle and was a crucial witness in the case. Though he was made an accused on the basis of his telephonic conversations with the other accused, the court did not accept it as “clinching evidence” and gave him the benefit of doubt.

Rakbar Khan and his friend Aslam were herding two cows on foot through the forest area near Lalawandi in Alwar district to their native village, Kolgaon in Haryana, when a group of villagers stopped and attacked them around midnight on July 20, 2018. While Aslam managed to escape, Rakbar Khan sustained severe injuries and died on the way to hospital.

The then Home Minister Gulab Chand Katari, who visited the spot after the quick arrest of the accused, had admitted that Rakbar Khan had died in police custody and there was a delay in taking him to hospital, as the policemen first made arrangements for taking the cows recovered from him to a ‘gaushala’. An assistant sub-inspector was subsequently suspended and three policemen were sent to the Police Lines.

Political compulsion

The BJP government’s swift response was apparently guided by political compulsion and pressure from the Opposition in view of the impending State Assembly election of 2018. The incident came just over a year after Pehlu Khan was lynched by a mob near Behror in Alwar district on April 1, 2017.

The judgement was pronounced amid heavy police presence in the court building in view of sensitivity of the matter. As many as 67 witnesses were examined in the case and 129 documents were exhibited. Both the punishments will run concurrently and the sentence period will be reduced for the time already spent by the convicts in judicial custody.

The police investigation had established the links of the convicts, who were residents of Lalawandi and nearby villages, with the right wing groups. With the period of sentence pronounced by the court being lesser than expected, the prosecution was examining the scope for moving an appeal in the High Court for enhancing the quantum of punishment.

