Alwar case: Rajasthan to recommend CBI probe

The Rajasthan government on Sunday decided to recommend a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the case of the mentally challenged girl who was found in a distressed condition on a bridge in Alwar with injuries on her private parts, according to an official release.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the release stated.

The State government will send the recommendation to the Centre for a CBI probe into the case at the earliest, it said.


