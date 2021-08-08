‘Alternative to BJP in Assam not without Cong.’

Debabrata Saikia

Guwahati

08 August 2021 01:17 IST

BJP’s ‘B-team’ will be clear after bypolls: Debabrata Saikia

Senior Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia on Saturday said any alternative to the ruling BJP is not possible without the support of the Congress.

Mr. Saikia, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, hinting at new regional parties which are allegedly working as BJP’s ‘B-team’ in the State, said the identity of those which are helping the BJP covertly will be clear when the by-election is held.

“Ít is wrong to think that an alternative to the BJP is possible without the Congress. If other (Opposition) parties think we should work together (to beat the BJP), it will be good,” he said.

The new regional parties he hinted at were formed ahead of the elections earlier this year and were accused by the Congress of working as ‘B-team’ of the BJP to ensure division of the votes.

By-election is due in five seats in Assam following the death of two elected lawmakers and resignation of three others, including former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal due to his induction to the Union Cabinet.

About the Himanta Biswa Sarma government’s recent clarification that there is no tax on construction of houses in rural areas, Mr. Saikia said it was done as any such tax at this stage would have made the CM’s dream of a ‘Congress mukt’ Assam difficult.

Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass had last week said permission from the local civic body would be needed and tax would have to be paid for building any new house in rural areas.

The Chief Minister’s office had, however, issued a press statement later claiming that no such tax is being imposed.