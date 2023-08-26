HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Alternative road opened in Himachal's Pandoh to divert vehicular traffic

Hundreds of people were stuck near Pandoh in Mandi district after landslides triggered by heavy rain on August 23 blocked the Mandi-Kullu Highway and the Kandi Katola Road

August 26, 2023 03:32 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST - Shimla

PTI
Damaged Kiratpur-Manali road following heavy rainfall, near Pandoh in Mandi district, on August 25, 2023

Damaged Kiratpur-Manali road following heavy rainfall, near Pandoh in Mandi district, on August 25, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

The authorities in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday started diverting hundreds of stranded vehicles to Kullu and Mandi via an alternative road opened from Pandoh, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur said.

ALSO READ
Explained | Himachal floods: a man-made disaster?

Hundreds of people were stuck near Pandoh in Mandi district after landslides triggered by heavy rain on August 23 blocked the Mandi-Kullu Highway and the Kandi Katola Road. The administration had arranged for the stranded people to stay in relief camps set up in hotels, rest houses and other places.

Some vehicles were diverted towards Anni and Mandi late on Friday, Mr. Singh said.

"We requested additional police force in Mandi and Kullu and Director-General of Police Sanjay Kundu has said that 50 personnel each would be deployed in the two districts," he added.

According to the state's Emergency Operation Centre, 347 roads — 182 in Mandi, 39 in Shimla and 32 in Kullu — are blocked.

Till August 25, 246 people have died in rain-related incidents since the onset of the monsoon on June 24. The Public Works Department alone has suffered losses to the tune of ₹2,829 crore.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu earlier said that the state has so far suffered losses of ₹12,000 crore due to the destruction caused by the monsoon rain.

Related Topics

Himachal Pradesh / avalanche/landslide

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.