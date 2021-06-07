Alok Kumar takes charge as new chief secretary of Tripura

Agartala

07 June 2021 16:58 IST

He replaces Manoj Kumar, who has been transferred and posted as Special Chief Resident Commissioner of Tripura Bhavan, New Delhi.

Senior IAS officer Alok Kumar on Monday took charge as the new chief secretary of Tripura.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb congratulated the newly-appointed chief secretary after he took over.

"Shri Kumar Alok ji takes charge as the Chief Secretary today. He will wholeheartedly work with the team to make Tripura a model state and fulfil the dream of Honble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji. I congratulate him on assuming charge.

All the best," the chief minister tweeted on Monday.

Alok Kumar of 1990 batch IAS was earlier posted as additional secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat at New Delhi.