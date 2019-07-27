Almost 85% food adulteration cases pending in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district since 2011

Almost 85% of the food adulteration cases, majorly relating to milk and dairy products, are pending since 2011 in courts in Bhind district, where an inter-State racket involved in adulterating milk and dairy products was busted recently, reveals an RTI reply.

In only eight of the 55 cases registered from January 22, 2011 to September 4, 2017 in the district, the accused have been convicted, with the latest one in 2016, according to the Right to Information (RTI) reply to a query raised by activist Ajay Dubey.

On July 19, the State Food and Drug Administration Department and a Special Task Force raided units manufacturing synthetic milk and dairy products in Bhind and Morena districts. They seized 10,000 litres of synthetic milk, 500 kg of mawa and 200 kg of paneer from there and arrested around 60 persons, including conniving food inspectors.

In response, the government cracked the whip on units manufacturing spurious milk across the State and State Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Tulsiram Silawat said the National Security Act (NSA), 1980, would be invoked against those involved in the illegal activity.

It was unreasonable to go to the extent of invoking NSA against adulterators when there were so many cases remaining to be disposed of, said Mr. Dubey. “Those who’re stalling litigation and thereby not bringing the accused to the book must be held accountable for the proliferation of such rackets in the State. What’s the point of NSA, when the pendency rate is so high,” he asked.

Forty-two cases in Bhind district relate to adulteration of milk and dairy products such as milk powder, mawa and paneer. Moreover, another 37 cases of adulteration are being investigated including one in which the Madhya Pradesh government is the accused party. The RTI reply says there were no registered cases of spurious drugs in the district.

State Controller of the department Ravindra Singh admitted the high pendency rate was a concern. “We have apprised the Chief Secretary of the rate and plan to fastrack the process. We have also directed District Collectors to dispose of cases on a priority basis,” he said.

Meanwhile, the department on Tuesday seized 5,200 litres adulterated milk being transported by a tanker to Kanpur from the Porsa area of Morena district. Chemicals and skimmed milk powder worth Rs. 30 lakh were seized in a raid conducted at a milk godown in the district the same day. A show cause notice was issued to the Food Safety Officer of the district for negligence.