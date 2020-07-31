Allowed meeting sister but denied seeing daughter: Soz

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Saifuddin Soz on Friday said he was allowed to meet his sister but denied another meeting by the police.

“Today, I went to see my ailing sister at Gulbarg Colony, Hyderpora, Srinagar. Since the police would not allow me to travel without its vehicle, two personal security officials [PSOs] accompanied me”, Mr. Soz said in a statement in Srinagar.

Also read: ‘I am not a free man’: Saifuddin Soz claims he is under house arrest

When he returned home, the police produced and released a video showing that he was a free man. “This version of the police is nothing more than a white lie”, he stated.

Mr. Soz said he tried to go out of his premises again at 12.35 p.m. on Friday to see his daughter in the neighbourhood but the police did not allow him to go out.

“I confirm the fact that I an under house-arrest and I cannot go out, at all. The government version that I was a free man is wrong. I do not know why the government has resorted to such underhand means. I have not violated any law of the land, yet I am under ‘detention’,” he said.

His detention showed how civil liberties stood suppressed in Kashmir, he alleged.

Govt version

J&K government spokesman Rohit Kansal on Thursday said Mr. Soz was neither under arrest nor detention.

“He has been to Delhi twice- in October and December. Free to go wherever he likes with usual security drill. No question of lying in the Supreme Court,” he said.

The J&K administration on Tuesday told the court that Mr. Soz “is free and not under detention”.

The court, hearing a petition from Mr. Soz’s wife asking for his release from “illegal detention”, accepted the administration’s statement and closed the case.