Allotment of 72 industrial plots to Minister Rakesh Sachan cancelled amid row

February 22, 2023 01:34 am | Updated February 21, 2023 08:42 pm IST - Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government on February 21 cancelled the allotment of 72 industrial plots to Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Rakesh Sachan after it came to light amid the Opposition’s allegations that all the plots were lying unutilised with no lease deed against them and neither a single rupee has been paid against these plots since 2012. The State’s Industries Department ordered the cancellation of the allotment of these industrial plots located at Fatehpur Industrial Area in Fatehpur district on the report of a two-member inquiry committee.

The department is also planning to initiate action against officers who allocated these industrial plots on a large scale. 32 plots were allocated in Mini Industrial Asthan Chakrata and 40 in Saduapur. Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDC) had 367 plots in the industrial area of Fatehpur, out of which 72 plots were allotted to Mr. Sachan, then a Lok Sabha MP for two educational institutions. The revelation came after the State government identified vacant plots in the run-up to the recently concluded Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2023.

In limelight

Mr. Sachan, an influential Kurmi leader in central U.P., has remained in news since the last year when an Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court sentenced him to one-year imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1,500 in a 1991 Arms Act case. It was also alleged that the Minister “fled” from the courtroom with a copy of the court’s order. A complaint was filed against him with the Kotwali police station in Kanpur by the reader of the additional chief metropolitan magistrate court for allegedly taking away the copy of the order.

The Minister, however, denied the charges, claiming that misleading things are going against him and asked the police to check CCTV footage. Mr. Sachan was subsequently granted bail as the sentence is for less than three years.

Mr. Sachan, who started his politics from the Samajwadi Party (SP) won Vidhan Sabha polls in 1993 and 2002 from the Ghatampur Assembly seat on the SP ticket and also won parliamentary polls in 2009 from the Fatehpur Lok Sabha seat. He joined the saffron party before the 2022 Assembly elections.