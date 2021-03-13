Allocation for SDGs hiked

GURUGRAM

The Haryana government in its budget presented on Friday earmarked ₹45,066.16 crore for various welfare and development schemes under 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The allocation is 14.07% higher than the revised budget estimates of ₹39,506.79 crore for the previous year.

The maximum allocation of ₹7449.41 crore is for Reduced Inequalities, followed by Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure (₹4,705.53 crore); Zero Hunger (₹4,698.98 crore); Clean Water and Sanitation (₹4,433.21 crore) and Gender Equality (₹3,647.22 crore). A total of ₹1172.04 crore — around 2.60% of the budgetary allocations for the SDGs – has been earmarked for Climate Action.

The other SDGs are: No Poverty, Good Health and Well Being; Quality Education; Affordable and Clean Energy; Decent Work and Economic Growth; Sustainable Cities and Communities; Responsible Consumption and Production, Life on Land; Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions and Partnerships for the Goals.

827 schemes

There are 827 welfare and development schemes and programmes linked to relevant SDGs to be implemented by different departments, including Parivar Pehchan Patra, Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojana and Mukhyamantri Vivah Shagun Yojana, to name a few.

A total of 175 schemes and programmes will be implemented by 28 departments under Reduced Inequalities.