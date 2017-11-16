Alliance talks with Congress a downer: BSP

BSP chief Mayawati said here on Thursday that her party would like to join hands with secular parties to defeat “communal parties” in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections but only if it got a respectable number of seats to contest.

She said even for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, BSP leader Satish Mishra held talks with Congress leader Ahmed Patel but the outcome was not encouraging.

Mr. Mishra was dejected after the talks and had now stopped advocating contesting elections in an alliance, she said. “Mishra is also unhappy with the stance of the Samajwadi Party.”

She said contesting in alliance had not benefited her party, therefore it was better that the BSP contest the polls alone.

The BSP president who convened a meeting of senior party leaders to pass directions for the coming urban local bodies polls in Uttar Pradesh, which the party is contesting on its “elephant” symbol for the first time, said any party man entering the fray as Independent would be expelled.