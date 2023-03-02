ADVERTISEMENT

Alleged international gold smuggler arrested in Imphal

March 02, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - IMPHAL

The smuggler, identified as Sontak Waiphei, had reportedly brought the gold bars from Moreh, the border town of Manipur

Iboyaima Laithangbam

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Personnel of 20 Assam Rifles deployed at Khudengthabi permanent check post near the international border arrested one alleged international gold smuggler on Thursday morning along with ten gold bars.

The smuggler, identified as Sontak Waiphei, had reportedly brought the gold bars from Moreh, the border town of Manipur. The international border has been sealed from 2021 to check spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Assam Rifles officials are interrogating him to know how he managed to procure the gold despite closure of the border trade following the sealing of the international border.

The seized contraband gold weighed 1.6 kg. It is believed that the gold bars were to be taken to big cities. After detailed interrogation, the accused will be handed over to the Tengnoupal police station for necessary investigation.

Officials said that next to narcotics drugs, gold biscuits and bars are smuggled to India from Myanmar.

