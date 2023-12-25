ADVERTISEMENT

Alleged gangster Sumit Yerunkar killed, three injured in firing in Mumbai

December 25, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 10:35 am IST

The assailants allegedly opened fire, resulting in injuries to four other individuals, including Yerunkar’s associates

The Hindu Bureau

Alleged gangster Sumit Yerunkar aka Pappu from Mumbai’s Chunabhatti was shot dead by five pistol-wielding assailants who ambushed him on a Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place around 3:15 p.m. at the Shri Photo Arts studio on Azad Galli in Chunabhatti, where Yerunkar had gathered with his associates Roshan Lokhande, aged 30, and Akash Khandagle, aged 31, for a photograph.

The assailants allegedly opened fire, resulting in injuries to four other individuals, including Yerunkar’s associates and an eight-year-old girl.

Currently, they are recuperating after receiving medical treatment at Sion Hospital. The accused allegedly fired around 16 rounds.

