Alleged gangster Sumit Yerunkar killed, three injured in firing in Mumbai

December 25, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 10:35 am IST

Alleged gangster Sumit Yerunkar aka Pappu from Mumbai’s Chunabhatti was shot dead by five pistol-wielding assailants who ambushed him on a Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place around 3:15 p.m. at the Shri Photo Arts studio on Azad Galli in Chunabhatti, where Yerunkar had gathered with his associates Roshan Lokhande, aged 30, and Akash Khandagle, aged 31, for a photograph.

The assailants allegedly opened fire, resulting in injuries to four other individuals, including Yerunkar’s associates and an eight-year-old girl.

Currently, they are recuperating after receiving medical treatment at Sion Hospital. The accused allegedly fired around 16 rounds.