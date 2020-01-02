Other States

Allahabad University VC resigns over corruption allegations

Allahabad University Vice Chancellor Ratan Lal Hangloo, who was under the scanner over alleged financial and administrative irregularities, tendered his resignation on January 2, sources close to him said.

Mr. Hangloo, who has been under the scanner since 2016 over the irregularities, was also summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) last week over allegations of improper handling of sexual harassment complaints and lack of a grievance redressal mechanism for female students.

Mr. Hangloo submitted his resignation to the HRD Ministry, the sources said.

