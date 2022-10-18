Allahabad High Court fines ASI for delayed affidavit in Gyanvyapi mosque case

The court was dealing with a case in which the Varanasi district court had directed the ASI to conduct a physical survey at the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex

The Allahabad High Court imposed a cost of ₹10,000 on the Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for failing to submit a personal affidavit within the deadline in a matter relating to the Gyanvapi mosque survey. The ASI has been given 10 days time to file the affidavit in the court.

The court was dealing with a case in which the Varanasi district court had directed the ASI to conduct a physical survey at the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex to determine whether a Hindu temple had been partially razed to build the Gyanvapi mosque in the 17th century.

“Since the civil suit is pending before the civil court Varanasi since 1991, in the interest of justice, last opportunity of 10 days is granted to the ASI to file the affidavit with a cost of ₹10,000 that has to be deposited in the Legal Services Committee, Allahabad,” the Bench of Justice Prakash Padia said.

The ASI’s counsel told the court that the delay had occurred due to a medical emergency faced by the Director General.

The Allahabad HC had earlier sought affidavits from the Central and State governments, along with the ASI, in August this year, as it stayed proceedings in the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque case being heard in a Varanasi trial court that had asked the ASI to conduct a survey of the mosque’s premises.

The petition was filed by Anjuman Intazamia Masazid, which has challenged the suit filed in a Varanasi court claiming the restoration of land on which the Gyanvyapi mosque is situated. The first Additional District Judge, Varanasi, and others, were the respondents in the case.

One of the respondents in the case argued that the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 makes it clear that it relates to the prohibition of conversion of a place of worship, and from the perusal of the plaint, the plaintiff did not seek the conversion of the place.

It’s argued that the religious character of the place in dispute is a temple that is in existence from ancient times till today, therefore, for better adjudication of the application under Order VII Rule 11 of the Code of Civil Procedure, the evidence should be led.