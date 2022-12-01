Allahabad HC suspends court employee for using Paytm to receive tips from advocates

December 01, 2022 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - Lucknow

The Allahabad High Court has suspended a court jamadar who used Paytm QR code on the court premises to receive money from lawyers as tips.

The employee, Rajendra Kumar, was attached to the court of Justice Ajit Singh. Justice Singh had written to the Chief Justice recommending action against Mr. Kumar.

In his suspension order, Registrar-General of the Allahabad High Court wrote, “Under the order dated 29.11.2022 of Hon’ble the Chief Justice, passed after considering the letter dated 29.11.2022 of Hon’ble Mr. Justice Ajit Singh, wherein strict action against the Court Jamadar, Sri Rajendra Kumar-I, Emp. No. 5098, Bundle Lifter, attached with His Lordship, for using paytm wallet in Court premises has been desired to be taken, Sri Rajendra Kumar-I, Emp. No. 5098, Bundle Lifter, attached as Court Jamadar with His Lordship is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect.”

Mr. Kumar has been attached to the nazarat (process serving agency) section and directed to not leave the station during the suspension period without prior approval of the Registrar.

