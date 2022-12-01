  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup 2022, Croatia vs. Belgium LIVE: VAR cancels Croatian penalty

Allahabad HC suspends court employee for using Paytm to receive tips from advocates

The Allahabad High Court has suspended a court jamadar who used Paytm QR code on the court premises to receive money from lawyers as tips

December 01, 2022 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Represtational file image.

Represtational file image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Allahabad High Court has suspended a court jamadar who used Paytm QR code on the court premises to receive money from lawyers as tips.

The employee, Rajendra Kumar, was attached to the court of Justice Ajit Singh. Justice Singh had written to the Chief Justice recommending action against Mr. Kumar.

In his suspension order, Registrar-General of the Allahabad High Court wrote, “Under the order dated 29.11.2022 of Hon’ble the Chief Justice, passed after considering the letter dated 29.11.2022 of Hon’ble Mr. Justice Ajit Singh, wherein strict action against the Court Jamadar, Sri Rajendra Kumar-I, Emp. No. 5098, Bundle Lifter, attached with His Lordship, for using paytm wallet in Court premises has been desired to be taken, Sri Rajendra Kumar-I, Emp. No. 5098, Bundle Lifter, attached as Court Jamadar with His Lordship is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect.”

Mr. Kumar has been attached to the nazarat (process serving agency) section and directed to not leave the station during the suspension period without prior approval of the Registrar.

Related Topics

Allahabad / court administration

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.