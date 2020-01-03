Allahabad HC reserves order on police action at AMU

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday reserved order on a PIL against police action during an anti-CAA protest at Aligarh Muslim University on December 15.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Vivek Varma will pronounce its judgment on January 7.

In the petition filed by Mohd. Aman Khan of Allahabad, it was stated that students were protesting peacefully against the legislation since December 13.

On December 15, students gathered at Maulana Azad Library and marched up to the university gate, where police tried to provoke them, the petitioner said.

“After some time, the police started firing tear-gas shells at students and also hit them with lathis,” the petitioner alleged, adding that around 100 students were injured in the police action. The petitioner sought the formation of a panel by the court to inquire into the police action.

He also sought the release of the students detained by the police and compensation for those injured in the violence.

Appearing for the State government, Additional Advocate General Manish Goyal argued that the university gate was damaged by the students and police entered the campus on the request of the AMU administration to control the students who indulged in violence. He said no excessive force was used by police.