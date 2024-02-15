GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Allahabad HC reserves order on plea against decision to allow puja in Gyanvapi mosque cellar

The Varanasi district court had ruled on January 31 that a priest can perform prayers before the idols in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.

February 15, 2024 02:37 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST - Prayagraj

PTI
A view of the Gyanvapi Mosque next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple complex at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

A view of the Gyanvapi Mosque next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple complex at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday reserved its order on a plea challenging the Varanasi district court's decision to allow Hindu prayers in a cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agrawal heard the appeal filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee, which looks after the affairs of the mosque adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, and reserved its order, committee's lawyer S.F.A. Naqvi said.

"The hearing of the matter is complete and the court has reserved its order," Mr. Naqvi added.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee moved the high court on February 2 within hours of the Supreme Court refusing to hear its plea against the Varanasi district court order and asking it to approach the high court.

The Varanasi district court had ruled on January 31 that a priest can perform prayers before the idols in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.

