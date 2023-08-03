Allahabad HC rejects PIL seeking sealing of Gyanvapi mosque premises; ASI survey to continue

August 03, 2023 10:16 am | Updated 10:52 am IST

The Allahabad High Court on August 3 upheld the order of the Varanasi district court to conduct Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey at Gyanvapi mosque. Bench of Chief Justice said the ASI survey is necessary in “interest of justice”.

The High Court also ordered for early disposal of all the cases pertaining to Gyanvapi mosque (worship rights).

A group of right-wing activists, along with one of the Hindu petitioners in the Gyanvapi mosque case, had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition in the Allahabad High Court, seeking a direction to the Uttar Pradesh government to seal the entire mosque premises so that “non-Hindu/non-Sanatani” people cannot damage any religious signs or symbols of the Hindu community present inside the mosque.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read | Explained | Gyanvapi and the Places of Worship Act

After the Varanasi district court ordered the survey last month, it was challenged in both the Supreme Court and the High Court by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee which governs the mosque. The ASI survey, ordered on July 21, was initially stayed by the Supreme Court. The Allahabad High Court too had stayed the survey, till August 3.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.