Allahabad HC refuses relief to interfaith couples

It cites non-compliance of the contentious new law against unlawful conversion

The Allahabad High Court has refused to grant relief to interfaith couples, citing non-compliance of the contentious new law against unlawful conversion of religion, in particular the mandatory requirement of submitting a declaration form before the District Magistrate (DM) 60 days prior to conversion.

In three recent cases, the court dismissed petitions filed by interfaith couples citing non-compliance of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020 (now an Act).

‘Conversion not legal’

A Muslim woman from Muzaffarnagar got married to a Hindu man on February 27. She submitted before court that she had converted to the Hindu religion and a certificate by a ‘sanskar adhikari’ of the Arya Samaj was issued. Citing sections 8 and 9 of the unlawful conversion law, the court said the woman’s conversion “cannot be held to be legal, therefore, no relief can be granted to the petitioners.”

In another case, a Muslim woman from Banda entered into ‘nikah’ with a Hindu man after he adopted Islam on March 5. A certificate of acceptance of religion of Islam by the man signed by a ‘kazi’ was submitted by the couple.

Citing Sections 8 and 9 of the law, the court held the marriage illegal.

Section 8 of the new law against unlawful conversion states that one who desires to convert his or her religion, he or she shall give a declaration in a prescribed form at least 60 days in advance to the DM. Section 9 mandates that the converted person shall send a declaration in a prescribed form within sixty days of the date of conversion to the DM.