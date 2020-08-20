Allahabad HC lists Gorakhpur doctor’s petition for final disposal on August 24

LUCKNOW

The court has directed the Registry to accept documents sought to be filed by the parties even on a holiday

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday listed the petition filed by Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan against his incarceration under the National Security Act for final disposal on August 24.

The court said that counsels of the rival parties had stated they were yet to bring certain facts on record by filing of rejoinders or additional affidavits.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Samit Gopal listed the habeas corpus writ petition filed on behalf of Dr. Khan by his wife Nuzhat Perween for final disposal at 11 a.m. on Monday.

The court also directed the Registry to accept whatever document is sought to be filed by the parties even on a holiday.

The Supreme Court had on August 11 requested the Allahabad High Court to decide the matter of Dr. Khan’s release as early as possible, within a period of 15 days, saying it involved the liberty of the applicant.

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh had in February slapped the National Security Act on Dr. Khan for allegedly making inflammatory and provocative comments during a speech by him against the Citizenship Amendment Act at the Aligarh Muslim University.

Dr. Khan was booked under the stringent law on the day he was expected to be released on bail from Mathura jail where he was lodged after his arrest in the case on January 29.

Dr. Khan’s family had said he was being targeted by the Yogi Adityanath-led government for his activism, as despite being granted bail by a CJM court in Aligarh on February 10, he continued to languish in jail without proper reason.