Allahabad HC lists Gorakhpur doctor’s petition for final disposal on August 24

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday listed the petition filed by Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan against his incarceration under the National Security Act for final disposal on August 24.
The court said that counsels of the rival parties had stated they were yet to bring certain facts on record by filing of rejoinders or additional affidavits.
A Division Bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Samit Gopal listed the habeas corpus writ petition filed on behalf of Dr. Khan by his wife Nuzhat Perween for final disposal at 11 a.m. on Monday.
The court also directed the Registry to accept whatever document is sought to be filed by the parties even on a holiday.
The Supreme Court had on August 11 requested the Allahabad High Court to decide the matter of Dr. Khan’s release as early as possible, within a period of 15 days, saying it involved the liberty of the applicant.
The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh had in February slapped the National Security Act on Dr. Khan for allegedly making inflammatory and provocative comments during a speech by him against the Citizenship Amendment Act at the Aligarh Muslim University.
Dr. Khan was booked under the stringent law on the day he was expected to be released on bail from Mathura jail where he was lodged after his arrest in the case on January 29.
Dr. Khan’s family had said he was being targeted by the Yogi Adityanath-led government for his activism, as despite being granted bail by a CJM court in Aligarh on February 10, he continued to languish in jail without proper reason.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath