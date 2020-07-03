Allahabad HC issues notice to U.P. on reopening of nursing institutes

LUCKNOW

On grounds of competing interests of health of students vis-a-vis providing nursing services to public, the Allahabad High Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to respond to a plea against its decision to ask students of nursing institutes to report on campus.

A bench of Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra passed the order on a petition filed by some nursing students challenging the decision of the state to resume their nursing course. The decision was inconsistent with the Centre’s declaration of extending the lockdown, the petitioners argued.

The petitioners cited an order passed by the Chairman, National Executive Committee (NEC) under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, dated June 29 under which all educational institutions would remain closed till July 31.

A circular of May 14 of the Indian Nursing Council was also placed before the Court as per which the academic session 2019-20 was extended till September or October, 2020.

Manish Goel, additional advocate general, submitted on behalf of the state that the decision to reopen the nursing course was based on a circular issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, dated June 16th. He also argued that nursing staff was otherwise required to meet the imminent need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Considering the competing interest of securing life/health of students vis-a-vis requirement of providing nursing services to the common man, it would be appropriate to permit the learned Additional Advocate General appearing for the State to obtain specific instructions in the matter from the department concerned,” the court said in an order dated July 1.

The court also granted liberty to the petitioners to implead the Central Government and the Indian Nursing Council and to serve notices of the petition upon their counsels. The matter is listed next for July 8.