ADVERTISEMENT

Allahabad HC dismisses plea against Union minister Ajay Mishra's acquittal in murder case

May 19, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - Lucknow

The case pertains to the murder of Prabhat Gupta which took place in Lakhimpur Kheri in 2000

PTI

Ajay Kumar Mishra, MoS, Home Affairs. | Photo Credit: Ramakrishna G

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on May 19 dismissed an appeal filed by the Uttar Pradesh government in 2004 against Union Minister Ajay Mishra's acquittal in a murder case.

The case pertains to the murder of Prabhat Gupta which took place in Lakhimpur Kheri in 2000.

A trial court had acquitted Mr. Mishra in the case in 2004, after which, the state government challenged the decision in the high court.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A bench of Justice A.R. Masoodi and Justice O.P. Shukla said there was no error in the trial court's order.

Mr. Mishra and others were named in the FIR lodged in Lakhimpur in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Mr. Gupta, who was shot dead in Tikunia area of the district.

A court of additional sessions judge in Lakhimpur Kheri had acquitted Mr. Mishra and others in 2004 for want of adequate evidence.

Aggrieved by the acquittals, the state government had preferred an appeal while the deceased's family had filed a separate revision petition challenging the judgement.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US