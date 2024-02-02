Allahabad HC adjourns hearing on plea of Gyanvapi management against Hindu prayers in mosque cellar

February 02, 2024 02:11 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST - Prayagraj

The Allahabad High Court on Friday adjourned till February 6 hearing on an appeal filed by the Anzuman Intezamia Masjid Committee challenging an order of the Varanasi court allowing Hindu devotees to offer prayers in the cellar of Gyanvapi mosque.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agrawal passed the order while hearing an appeal filed by the committee, which looks after the affairs of the mosque.

The committee had moved the high court within hours of the Supreme Court refusing to hear their plea against the Varanasi district court’s order and asking them to approach the high court.

The Varanasi court had ruled on Wednesday that a priest can perform prayers before the idols in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.

Bandh in Varanasi areas

Shops and parts of Muslim-dominated areas remained closed and the police sounded an alert in the entire district ahead of Friday namaz, following the district court order to allow Hindu prayers in a cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.

High alert has been sounded in Varanasi district on the first Friday namaz after the district court’s order.

Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which looks after the affairs of the Gyanvapi mosque, had called for a bandh on Friday in the town. The effect of the bandh was visible in the Muslim-dominated market areas in Dalmandi, Nai Sadak, Nadesar and Ardal bazar areas of the town.

In a letter issued by the committee, it appealed for closure of the markets and asked people to offer namaz peacefully. It advised Muslim women to remain in their houses.

Police Commissioner Ashok Mutha Jain held a meeting with police officials late last night on the security arrangements.

Additional police force has been mobilised from the neighbouring districts to maintain peace during the day. Additional security forces have been deployed near Kashi Vishwanath Dham and nearby areas.

Rapid Police Force (RPF) has been placed in the sensitive areas. People have arrived in the Gyanvapi mosque complex for the namaz.