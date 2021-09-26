All-woman police squad completes two years of formation

Additional Commissioner of Police Rahul Prakash being felicitated on the foundation day of the Nirbhaya Squad in Jaipur.

26 September 2021 01:22 IST

The task force offers safety and security to women in Jaipur

The all-woman Nirbhaya Squad of the Jaipur police has completed two years of its formation while offering safety and security to women in the capital city. The high-spirited task force was felicitated for the grit and determination in rendering its services and was praised for taking swift action against those harassing women on the streets.

The bike-borne Nirbhaya Squad was formed in 2019 with women constables trained in martial arts, who are deployed at places such as schools, colleges, malls and bus stops to extend protection to women. The squad took out flag marches during the COVID-19 pandemic and distributed sanitary pads free of cost in Jaipur’s containment zones during the lockdown.

Digital skills

The task force has expressed willingness to join a consortium of organisations to impart skills training to women at the grassroots level. The digital skills training has been stated to be useful even for the squad members, who could guide community efforts in the fields of healthcare, sanitation and hygiene.

As part of “Operation Safe Wheels”, the Nirbhaya Squad caught 505 persons on charges of harassing or molesting women during August and formally arrested 84 of them. Others were let off with a strict warning after counselling. The police have identified as many as 200 vulnerable hotspots in the capital city.

Additional Commissioner of Police Rahul Prakash said at a felicitation ceremony here that the Nirbhaya Sqaud was extremely supportive during the COVID-19 testing drive and had sensitised the local communities, especially women, for giving samples. The squad members, equipped with wireless sets, are posted in the usual civil dresses at public places, where they look for troublemakers.

Mr. Prakash said another mission, “Safer city, safer streets”, would be shortly initiated in Jaipur, with the the Nirbhaya Squad members posing as civilians and ready to promptly report any security issue to the police control room.

The teams, whose numbers will be increased from five to 15 in different zones, will also have body cameras to report live actions and crimes.

Sumita Minhas, Principal, Podar World School – which organised the ceremony marking the foundation day – said the Nirbhaya Squad was providing security to women, children and everyone in need and had set a perfect example of “women leading the way” in the society.

‘No worry’

Meghna Choudhary, 22, an architecture student living in the city’s Bani Park area, said the presence of the Nirbhaya Squad members in the public transport system and markets had instilled a sense of security among girls. “I feel safe when I go to my college or venture out with my friends. I don’t have to worry about eve-teasers,” she said.

Nirbhaya Squad’s nodal officer Sunita Meena said the task force would devise new strategies to ward off threats to women and girls in Jaipur. The foundation day witnessed street plays, police band procession and an oath taking ceremony.