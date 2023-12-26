ADVERTISEMENT

All-weather licence granted to Donyi Polo airport in Itanagar; night landing soon

December 26, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 12:03 pm IST - Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced about the all-weather licence, unlocking the possibility for night landings

PTI

The first greenfield airport Donyi Polo Airport in Hollangi, Itanagar, all set for its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19. The foundation stone for this airport was laid by PM Modi in 2019. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Donyi Polo airport in Itanagar is likely to start operations soon even during the night with the granting of an all-weather licence by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

"So happy to share a significant milestone for Arunachal Pradesh! Donyi Polo Airport has been granted an all-weather licence, unlocking the possibility for night landings," Mr. Khandu wrote on X and posted the letter issued by the DGCA on the microblogging platform.

The Chief Minister said the development marks a giant leap towards ensuring seamless air connectivity to the northeastern state and also opens new avenues for growth.

The Donyi Polo airport in Itanagar, the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2022.

The name of the airport reflects the traditions and rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh and its age-old reverence for the sun ("Donyi") and the moon ("Polo").

The airport has been developed in an area of more than 690 acres, at a cost of over ₹640 crore.

With a 2,300-metre runway, the airport is suitable for all-weather operations. The airport terminal is a modern building that promotes energy efficiency, renewable energy and recycling of resources, an official said.

The development of the new airport in Itanagar has not only improved connectivity in the region but also acted as a catalyst for the growth of trade and tourism, thus providing a boost to economic development.

Several airports in five northeastern states -- Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland -- have seen flights take off for the first time in 75 years, according to the official.

Aircraft movement in the northeast has also witnessed an increase of 113% since 2014 -- from 852 per week in 2014 to 1,817 per week in 2022.

