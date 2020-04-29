Coronavirus lockdown | All those returning will undergo 21-day state quarantine: Amarinder

Punjab on Tuesday reported 12 COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 342, according to an official statement.

The Health department said seven cases were reported from Jalandhar, two each from Tarn Taran and SAS Nagar and one from Hoshiarpur districts. The active cases are 219 while 19 people died. So far 104 patients have been cured, it added.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced compulsory 21-day state quarantine for all those returning from other places.

“All pilgrims returning from Nanded and students & labourers coming from Rajasthan will be stopped at the border and sent to the government quarantine centres to ensure that they do not mix with other people for 21 days,” said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister, who was discussing the pandemic and the lockdown situation with party MLAs through a video conference, said there was a consensus among the MLAs to continue lockdown strictly for another couple of weeks with very limited relaxations only in certain areas. Borders will remain sealed not just around the State but also among the districts and around the villages.

On a request from Uttar Pradesh to send back their migrant labourers after quarantining them in Punjab, the Chief Minister said he shall convey to his counterpart that this has to be done by Lucknow and not by his State.

The Chief Minister said his government would make all efforts to retain and care for the migrant labourers, whose return was now being facilitated by various States such as Uttar Pradesh. “We need to look after them so that they do not leave Punjab, where they are needed to help out in the procurement operations as well as the industries that we are gradually opening up,” he said.

In Union Territory Chandigarh, 11 cases surfaced taking the city tally to 56, said an official statement.