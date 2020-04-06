All students of classes I to VIII in Haryana to be promoted without final exams: Khattar

Chandigarh

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on April 5 said students from classes 1 to 8 will be promoted to the next academic year without taking up annual examinations as the schools are closed due to the nationwide lockdown.

The Chief Minister said the examination for State board Class X science subject could not be conducted as the lockdown was announced by then and the students’ results will be declared on the basis of other subjects they appeared in.

Mr. Khattar also urged the people of the State to maintain social distancing during celebrations while staying home as there are a few festivals coming up next week, including Baisakhi.