All steps taken to provide health services to Saibaba, Maharashtra tells High Court

The Maharashtra government on Friday told the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court that the prison administration was taking every effort to provide all necessary health services to wheelchair-bound G.N. Saibaba.

A Division Bench of Justices Z.A. Haq and S.M. Modak was hearing a criminal appeal filed by Professor Saibaba who suffers from 90% disability and is incarcerated in the anda cell of the Nagpur Central jail. He is seeking suspension of his sentence and temporary medical bail due to COVID-19.

The Sub-Divisional Police Officer at Aheri, Gadchiroli, filed a reply through Special Public Prosecutor K. Sathianathan that said Prof. Saibaba is an active member of the Naxalite movement and helping them in their cause. The reply added, “if he is released on bail he will again conspire with Naxals and it will send wrong message to society.”

Mr. Sathianathan said, “The prison administration is taking every effort to provide all necessary health services, including his regular check up by expert doctors of the Government Medical College and Hospital and Super Speciality Hospital and by the Chief Medical Officer of the Nagpur Central Prison.”

As per the petition filed by Prof. Saibaba, before his conviction on March 7, 2017, he had the following ailments: anterior horn cell disease, renal calculi, rib crowding and affecting lung function, increased frequency and involuntary micturation, degenerative rotator cuff muscles, systematic hypertension, hypertropic cardiomyopathy with left ventricular dysfunctional, pancreatitis, nausea and pain in abdomen, cholelithiasis with sludge in distal CBD, muscle spasms/cramps in legs and hands.

The petition also mentions, “And as on today, he suffers from admitted ailments: acute pancreatitis, fatty liver, sleep apnea, blackouts/fainting, dizziness, spinning head, difficulty in urination, burning sensation during urination, formation of painful lump inside stomach on the left side remained uninvestigated since June 2018, blood flow in urine and motions from April and May 2018, quadriplegia, paralytic attacks, palpitations in chest and stomach, cyst in the brain, left brachial plexopathy intensified further weakening the muscle, deltoid, supraspinatus, infraspinatus, teres minor, hypertropic cardiomyopathy with left ventricular dysfunctional for which he requires round-the-clock attention, assistance and medication.”

The matter will be heard on July 28.