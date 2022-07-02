Other States

All States should enact Uniform Civil Code, says Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. File

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said all States should enact a Uniform Civil Code like Uttarakhand is going to.

Also Read
The future of a Uniform Civil Code

Addressing an event in Udham Singh Nagar district, Mr. Dhami said that a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of retired justice Ranjan Prakash Desai to implement a Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand, after interacting with all stakeholders and the public.

He said a Uniform Civil Code would be implemented in the State soon. "We expected all states to implement such a law in their own right," Mr. Dhami added.

He further said he has got the support of the people of the state to implement the Uniform Civil Code.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Uttarakhand
civil
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 2, 2022 9:48:27 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/all-states-should-enact-uniform-civil-code-says-uttarakhand-cm-dhami/article65591950.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY