All States should enact Uniform Civil Code, says Uttarakhand CM Dhami
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said a Uniform Civil Code would be implemented in Uttarakhand soon
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said all States should enact a Uniform Civil Code like Uttarakhand is going to.
Addressing an event in Udham Singh Nagar district, Mr. Dhami said that a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of retired justice Ranjan Prakash Desai to implement a Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand, after interacting with all stakeholders and the public.
He said a Uniform Civil Code would be implemented in the State soon. "We expected all states to implement such a law in their own right," Mr. Dhami added.
He further said he has got the support of the people of the state to implement the Uniform Civil Code.
