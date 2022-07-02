All States should enact Uniform Civil Code, says Uttarakhand CM Dhami

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said a Uniform Civil Code would be implemented in Uttarakhand soon

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said a Uniform Civil Code would be implemented in Uttarakhand soon

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said all States should enact a Uniform Civil Code like Uttarakhand is going to.

Addressing an event in Udham Singh Nagar district, Mr. Dhami said that a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of retired justice Ranjan Prakash Desai to implement a Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand, after interacting with all stakeholders and the public.

He said a Uniform Civil Code would be implemented in the State soon. "We expected all states to implement such a law in their own right," Mr. Dhami added.

He further said he has got the support of the people of the state to implement the Uniform Civil Code.