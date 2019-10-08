All stakeholders should help overcome nation’s problems, says Shiv Nadar at RSS Vijayadasami function

HCL founder-chairman Shiv Nadar on Tuesday said government alone cannot take the country to the next level, and asked all stakeholders to pitch-in for solving the problems and challenges being faced by the nation.

Addressing the Vijayadasami function of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at Reshimbagh ground in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city, he urged the private sector, citizens and NGOs to come forward to resolve the challenges.

“Government alone cannot take the country to the next level, we need equal involvement from all stakeholders,” said Mr. Nadar, who was the chief guest at the Sangh’s annual Dussehra event this year.

“The country faces many challenges, but the government alone cannot solve the problems. Private sector, citizens, NGOs must also contribute to overcome these challenges,” he said.

Delving on the significance of Dussehra festival, which symbolises the victory of good over evil, he said it is a constant struggle to defeat the “evil within and outside”.

“Dussehra celebrates the triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana, dharma over adharma...good over evil. The mythic win of good over evil is never absolute, never complete. It’s a continuous struggle to defeat the evil within and outside,” Mr. Nadar said.

Wishing everybody on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadasami, he said, “I am honoured and privileged to be invited to speak to you today and join in the celebrations. The Reshimbagh ground has truly come alive today with the energy of all the RSS workers.”

In the morning, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat performed ’shastra puja’ at the Sangh’s annual Vijayadasami event in Nagpur.

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Gen V K Singh (retd) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were among those present at the event.

Besides Mr. Nadar, Ratan Tata, Rahul Bajaj and Azim Premji are among India Inc. bigwigs to have earlier visited the RSS headquarters.